Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar firmly believes he can make India’s bowlers “aggressive, fast and more talkative” if he is given the chance to coach them.

Akhtar is renowned for being one of the most lethal fast bowlers in the history of the sport and feels that he can teach the Indian bowlers a lot.

In fact, Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

“I will definitely… My job is to spread knowledge. What I have learned is knowledge and I will spread it,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Geo News. “I will produce more aggressive, fast and more talkative bowlers than the current ones, who will tell off the batsmen in a way that you will enjoy a lot.”

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

