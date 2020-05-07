Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has made it clear that he won’t write a book about his illustrious cricket career.

Many former cricketers have published autobiographies detailing the highs and lows of their playing days, but Akram seems hesitant to follow in their footsteps.

Explaining why, Akram said that he “will probably upset a lot of people and ruin some people including myself”.

“Lot of people ask me, why don’t you write a book? If I write a book, and given what I know about Pakistan cricket issues off the field, I will probably upset a lot of people and ruin some people including myself,” Akram was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

