Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar reveals which bowler was ‘quite a terror on the field’

Shoaib Akhtar: “Brett Lee himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar admitted that legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee was “quite a terror on the field”.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

Binga being very humble there honestly. Brett Lee himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

