Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar admitted that legendary Australia fast bowler Brett Lee was “quite a terror on the field”.

Lee played 76 Tests and snapped up 310 wickets at an average of 30.81.

He also represented Australia in 221 ODIs and took 380 wickets at an average of 23.36.

Lee also featured in 25 T20 Internationals and claimed 28 wickets at an average of 25.50.

Binga being very humble there honestly. @BrettLee_58 himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era. #BrettLee #ExpressFast #Australia pic.twitter.com/pzHTg41qMF — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 20, 2020

“Binga being very humble there honestly. Brett Lee himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

