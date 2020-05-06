Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar believes that talented fast bowler Naseem Shah can “replicate my bowling attitude and anger”.

Naseem, 17, holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Most recently, he represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and took five wickets in six matches at an average of 32.40.

Akhtar also noted that he and Naseem “would have made a fine pair” as they have the “same attacking attitude”.

Shoaib Akhtar "Among the present lot of fast bowlers, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and anger. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) May 4, 2020

“Among the present lot of fast bowlers, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and anger. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfraz Nawaz makes insanely disrespectful claim about Wasim Akram’s family

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...