Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has shockingly claimed that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram’s family “was part of a gambling mafia”.

Nawaz is being heavily criticised for his comments, especially after Akram heaped praise on him.

Akram called Nawaz one of the “greats who have represented Pakistan” and even labeled him as “the founder of reverse swing”.

“If we talk about the greats who have represented Pakistan, the founder of reverse swing Sarfraz Nawaz comes to mind,” Akram was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Nawaz, though, gave an incredibly astonishing reply, saying: “Wasim Akram’s family was part of a gambling mafia.”

