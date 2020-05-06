Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that iconic all-rounder and captain Imran Khan had the “mindset of attacking the stumps relentlessly”.

Akhtar’s praise for Imran, who is currently Pakistan’s Prime Minister, came after he said that he would have loved to have bowled alongside the 67-year-old.

This is because Akhtar believes that he and Imran had the same kind of mentality when bowling.

“If I pick a former fast bowler, I feel I would’ve been very fortunate if I would have bowled with Imran Khan with both of us at the peak of our careers. If we would’ve bowled together we would have had the same mindset of attacking the stumps relentlessly,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

