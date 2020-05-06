Hasan Ali reveals which Pakistan player is his ‘brother for life’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has called spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan his “brother for life”.

Hasan made the announcement on Twitter while reminiscing about the “good times” they shared on the field.

My brother for life <3 @76Shadabkhan good times on the field during our partnership

always great fun when #RotiGroup are together 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ifQlKdqtPD — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) May 5, 2020

“My brother for life Shadab Khan. Good times on the field during our partnership. Always great fun when [the] Roti Group are together,” he said.

Hasan recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he took eight wickets in nine games at an average of 34.37.

As for Shadab, he captained Islamabad United in the tournament and finished as the fifth-highest run-scorer with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39.

He also took eight wickets at an average of 29.37.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Akram backing which Pakistan bowler to “get faster in the future”?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...