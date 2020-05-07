Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mickey Arthur has shockingly revealed that he was told he would be retained as Pakistan’s head coach before being let go from the position.

Arthur didn’t have his contract extended after the 2019 World Cup, and has since gone on to become Sri Lanka’s head coach.

But, he expressed his disappointment towards the fact that he couldn’t continue coaching Pakistan as he “expected to continue in the role as that had been communicated to me”.

“I was very disappointed as I expected to continue in the role as that had been communicated to me. So, I thought that was going to happen but unfortunately, it didn’t,” he told PakPassion. “But all good things come to an end, and Pakistan was a really good thing for me. And when one door closes, another door opens.

“This is what happened, I went back to Perth and set up a business which is doing well. And then Sri Lanka came calling and I am absolutely loving my time here in Colombo coaching the Sri Lankan team. It’s such an uncanny thing to note how similar it is to my time in Pakistan and I am really enjoying it.”

