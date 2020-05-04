Mohammad Yousuf reveals which Pakistan cricketer is a ‘class player’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has called T20 captain Babar Azam a “class player”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

Yousuf’s comments about Azam came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Class player — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

