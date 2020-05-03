Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that T20 captain Babar Azam is among the fab four in the world right now.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Overall, the 25-year-old has been Pakistan’s most consistent player over the past 12 months.

In addition to Azam, Yousuf’s fab four also included India captain Virat Kohli, Australia batsman Steve Smith and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Baber..kohli..smith…williamson — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

“Babar…Kohli…Smith…Williamson,” Yousuf said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

