‘He is good’ – Which Pakistan player is Mohammad Yousuf talking about?

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s bowling is “good”.
Yousuf’s comments come after a fan asked him about his thoughts on Amir’s bowling.
Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.
“He is good,” Yousuf said on Twitter.
