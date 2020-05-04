‘He is good’ – Which Pakistan player is Mohammad Yousuf talking about?

Posted on by
Mohammad Yousuf called Mohammad Amir a good bowler Pakistan cricket

Mohammad Yousuf called Mohammad Amir a “good” bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir’s bowling is “good”.

Yousuf’s comments come after a fan asked him about his thoughts on Amir’s bowling.

Amir recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and finished as the joint fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in nine matches at an average of 26.20.

“He is good,” Yousuf said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Salman Iqbal makes extremely shocking claim about Mohammad Amir

Leave a Reply