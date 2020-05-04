Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar and legendary Australia seamer Brett Lee were the two fastest bowlers he faced.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Lee is also right up there in regards to the quickest bowlers to have played international cricket as he has bowled deliveries above 160 kph.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

