Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf reveals which 3 teams are favourites to win the T20 World Cup

Mohammad Yousuf believes Pakistan, India and Australia are favourites to win the T20 World Cup

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that Pakistan are among the favourites to win this year’s T20 World Cup.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in Australia from October to November, but it remains to be seen if it will go ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Other than Pakistan, Yousuf also believes that India and Australia are favourites to emerge victorious.

He said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

