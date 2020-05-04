Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are his two favourite India players right now.

Yousuf said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Kohli is currently regarded as the best batsman in the world and one of the top captains as well, while Rohit is among the most elite openers in the game today.

Kohli and rohit sharma — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

