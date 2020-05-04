Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh were the four toughest bowlers he faced during his illustrious career.

Warne is the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

McGrath is fifth on that list with 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an average of 21.64.

McGrath is also the seventh-highest wicket-taker in ODI history with 381 wickets in 250 matches at an average of 22.02.

As for Warne, he is in 14th place with 293 wickets in 194 games at an average of 25.73.

Ambrose took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99 and 225 wickets in 176 ODIs at an average of 24.12.

In regards to Walsh, he claimed 519 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 24.44 and 227 wickets in 205 ODIs at an average of 30.47.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shane warne.mcgrath.walsh.ambrose — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

