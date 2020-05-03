Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that he never wants to face the West Indian pace duo of Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh again.

Ambrose and Walsh formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history.

Ambrose took 405 wickets in 98 Tests at an average of 20.99 and 225 wickets in 176 ODIs at an average of 24.12.

As for Walsh, he claimed 519 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 24.44 and 227 wickets in 205 ODIs at an average of 30.47.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Walsh/ambrose — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

