Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has claimed that “greed and bad company” are responsible for all the match-fixing incidents involving Pakistan players.

Yousuf made the claim during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Yousuf’s comments come after Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Many other notable players have been banned as well, including Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, who all served five year bans for their involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Greed and bad company — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

