Mohammad Yousuf picks Pakistan player as favourite ODI batsman

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf revealed that iconic opener Saeed Anwar is among his favourite batsmen in ODI cricket.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

In addition to Anwar, Yousuf also chose West Indies great Sir Viv Richards as his favourite ODI batsman.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

Yousuf chose the duo during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Saeed anwer and viv Richard — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

