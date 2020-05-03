Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that India captain Virat Kohli is “No. 1 at the moment”.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the world right now and many feel he is also the best skipper in the game today.

In addition to calling Kohli “No. 1”, Yousuf also lauded him for being a “great player”.

“No. 1 at the moment. Great player,” Yousuf said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

