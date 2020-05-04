Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf makes extremely surprising comment about Haider Ali

Mohammad Yousuf believes it is "too early to say" how good Haider Ali will be Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said it is “too early to say” how good Haider Ali will be.

Yousuf’s comments come after he was asked to rate the 19-year-old by a fan on Twitter.

Haider enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

