Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has said it is “too early to say” how good Haider Ali will be.

Yousuf’s comments come after he was asked to rate the 19-year-old by a fan on Twitter.

Haider enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

Too early to say — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

