Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed “can come back” to the national team.

Sarfaraz hasn’t represented Pakistan since being sacked as Test and T20 captain in October last year.

However, he recently captained the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 148 runs in nine matches at an average of 21.14 and a strike-rate of 128.69.

Yousuf’s comments about Sarfaraz came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

He can come back — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: “He is good” – Which Pakistan player is Mohammad Yousuf talking about?

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...