Former Pakistan pace bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has claimed that some of the players involved in the national team’s ODI series against New Zealand in the UAE in 2009 deliberately underperformed.

Rana noted that the players didn’t give their best during the series since they were unhappy with Younis Khan’s captaincy.

All three ODIs were held in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan went 1-0 up after winning the first match by 138 runs. However, they proceeded to lose the next two games by 64 runs and seven runs respectively, which gave New Zealand a 2-1 series win.

“We lost two ODI matches against New Zealand in UAE during 2009 because some of the players involved deliberately did not play well, and I sat out that tour,” Rana was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I did not play because I had told Younis Khan that this was the conspiracy against you and that I am also a part of that plot.

“This was not a rebellion against Younis Khan. He was a good cricketer and I did play alongside him so there were no issues except that when he became captain, he became a different person. Some seniors, and I won’t name names as they may have had aspirations of being captains themselves, got us involved in this whole affair as well to further their aims. We were about seven to eight people involved in this.

“We were all called into a room and an oath of allegiance taken and the people in that room were some big names of Pakistan cricket. If I mention those names, then they will get angry with me. They said we don’t want him to be removed but we would like the PCB Chairman to reason with Younis Khan as he does not take advice of seniors as captain and does what he feel likes doing.

“I went along with this thinking that if this is the only matter and the PCB Chairman tells him that, then I don’t have an issue with this.”

