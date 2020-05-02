Haider Ali reveals which Pakistan player he fought with at the PSL

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Talented batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he fought with Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Haider represented the Peshawar Zalmi during the tournament, while Rauf played for the Lahore Qalandars.

The 19-year-old recalled how Rauf dared him to hit big shots and “stared at me and acted in an aggressive manner”.

“Shoaib (Malik) bhai had asked me to keep a lid on the big shots because it was not required during that phase of the game,” Haider said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Soon after that advice, I did not opt for a shot against Haris but he asked me to use the bat in my hands to play shots instead of leaving the ball. He stared at me and acted in an aggressive manner.

“After that Shoaib bhai came to me again and asked me to smack the ball out of the park no matter where he bowls the next ball and this is exactly what I did. I also told Haris to go fetch the ball, by using my bat, after playing that shot.”

Haider enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

As for Haris, he took three wickets in five matches at an average of 64.66 and an economy rate of 10.77.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf reveals which Pakistan player is nothing more than a slogger right now

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...