Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that legendary Pakistan opener Saeed Anwar and iconic captain Inzamam-ul-Haq were the two best batsmen he played with.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Anwar represented Pakistan in 55 Tests and accumulated 4,052 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 25 fifties, at an average of 45.52.

He also featured in 247 ODIs, where he scored 8,824 runs, which included 20 centuries and 43 half-centuries, at an average of 39.21.

As for Inzamam, he made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

