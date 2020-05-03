Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that he would be interested in becoming Pakistan’s batting coach.

Yousuf was asked the question by a fan while holding a question and answer session on Twitter.

Why not — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

In response, Yousuf simply stated: “Why not.”

The 45-year-old, who is considered to be one of the best batsmen Pakistan ever produced, featured in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also played 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

Yousuf also represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

