Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf was asked to choose the best limited overs captain right now, but he didn’t pick India skipper Virat Kohli.

Kohli is widely regarded as the best batsman in the sport today and is arguably the best captain as well.

However, Yousuf instead selected New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the best limited overs captain.

Last year, Williamson led New Zealand to the World Cup final, where they lost to England in heart-breaking fashion.

Williamson — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

