Iconic Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq was his favourite batting partner.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Inzamam, who is considered to be one of the best skippers and batsmen Pakistan ever produced, made 8,830 runs in 120 Tests, which included 25 centuries and 46 fifties, at an average of 49.60.

He also amassed 11,739 runs in 378 ODIs, which included 10 hundreds and 83 half-centuries, at an average of 39.52.

Inzimam ul haq — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

