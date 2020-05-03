Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf simply said “bad company” when asked about Umar Akmal.

Yousuf’s comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, it is unclear whether the remark, which came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter, was about Akmal himself or whether the batsman surrounded himself with “bad company”.

Bad company — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

