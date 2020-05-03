Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf shockingly rated iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s batting as a “3 out of 10”.

Yousuf made the comments when rated to rate Afridi’s batting and bowling by a fan on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

Afridi also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

While Yousuf did not give Afridi a good score for his batting, he rated the all-rounder’s bowling as an “8 out of 10”.

“Batsman 3 out of 10 and bowler 8 out of 10,” Yousuf said.

