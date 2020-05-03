Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf didn’t pick the legendary Imran Khan when asked who he thought were the best all-rounders of all time.

Instead, Yousuf selected iconic West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers and South Africa great Jacques Kallis.

Yousuf chose the duo during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Sober and kallis — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf makes incredibly shocking comment about Shahid Afridi’s batting

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...