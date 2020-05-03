Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf didn’t pick the legendary Imran Khan when asked who he thought were the best all-rounders of all time.
Instead, Yousuf selected iconic West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers and South Africa great Jacques Kallis.
Yousuf chose the duo during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Sober and kallis
— Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020
One thought on “Mohammad Yousuf doesn’t include Pakistan legend Imran Khan in list of best all-rounders”
