Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf has played with some of the best Pakistan players ever, but he didn’t pick any of them as his favourite player of all time.

When asked the question by a fan on Twitter, Yousuf chose iconic West Indies batsman Sir Viv Richards.

Richards represented the West Indies in 121 Tests and scored 8,540 runs, which included 24 centuries and 45 fifties, at an average of 50.23.

He also featured in 187 ODIs and accumulated 6,721 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries, at an average of 47.

Sir Viv richard — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

