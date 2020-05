Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic batsman Mohammad Yousuf didn’t pick any Pakistan players when asked to name his favourite cricketers of all time.

Yousuf was asked the question by a fan during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The 45-year-old chose legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Brian Lara as his favourite players.

Sachin and brian Lara — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf names the 2 toughest bowlers he faced

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...