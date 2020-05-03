Mohammad Yousuf reveals who was his best friend in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that iconic spinner Saqlain Mushtaq was his best friend in the Pakistan team.

Saqlain is widely considered to be one of the best spinners Pakistan has ever produced.

He took 208 wickets in 49 Tests at an average of 29.83 and 288 wickets in 169 ODIs at an average of 21.78.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Saqlain — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

