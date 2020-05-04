Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former batsman Mohammad Yousuf has admitted that legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was the best Pakistan bowler he faced in the nets.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Yousuf made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Wasim akram — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) May 2, 2020

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Yousuf makes incredibly shocking comment about Shahid Afridi’s batting

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...