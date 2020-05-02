Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal believes that Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is a better player of spin than Australia batsman Steve Smith.

Chahal made the bold claim during an Instagram live session.

In addition to Malik and Smith, Chahal picked India captain Virat Kohli, opener Rohit Sharma and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as the top players of spin.

“Virat and Rohit are obviously quality players of spin bowling so they will be at the top,” Chahal was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Also Williamson makes life difficult for spin bowlers because he plays the ball really late, especially on a pitch that is slow.

“I was bowling to Shoaib Malik during the Asia Cup and was impressed with the way he was taking singles off good deliveries. I realised that this player has a lot of experience and I think he is better than Steve Smith when it comes to playing spin bowling.”

Malik recently represented the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs in eight matches at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

