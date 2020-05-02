Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic India spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed that legendary Pakistan batsman Younis Khan “troubled me a lot” and “used to make me cry”.

Harbhajan’s revelation came when he was naming the five toughest batsmen he bowled to during his illustrious international career.

In addition to Younis, Harbhajan also picked former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis, Australia opener Matthew Hayden and West Indies batsman Brian Lara.

“I found Jacques Kallis very difficult to bowl at in Test cricket. Then, I would say Mathew Hayden and number three would be Brian Lara,” Harbhajan said during an Instagram live session with India opener Rohit Sharma as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Younis Khan troubled me a lot. He used to sweep me all the time and used to make me cry. Inzamam is also someone I found hard to dismiss.”

