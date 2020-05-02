Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas believes that Umar Akmal’s “international career is all but over”.

Abbas’ comments come after Akmal was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“I think his international career is all but over. He deserved the punishment,” Abbas told The Indian Express as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He (Akmal) wasn’t a junior player. He was playing for Pakistan for a long time.

“He must have been told by the PCB about the ICC Anti-Corruption rules many times – what to do when a corrupt approach is made. But he was ignoring it. PCB got to know that somebody was trying to get hold of Umar. Later on he confessed, but it was too late.

“How can you say he is a great talent when he isn’t following the rules? If you aren’t following the rules, then you aren’t a great player.”

Meanwhile, iconic Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad revealed that he advised Akmal to change his ways numerous times, but pointed out that the 29-year-old has paid the price for not listening to him.

“He was a very good cricketer but he got involved in unnecessary controversies. I had told him many times to change himself but he didn’t listen to anyone. Today, the result is in front of everyone, he got banned for three years,” Miandad said. “I would like to request youngsters, please don’t put yourself into such things. It will ruin your careers for sure.”

