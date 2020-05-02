Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believe that iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi should have played more Test cricket during his illustrious international career.

Afridi only featured in 27 Test and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries and eight fifties, at an average of 36.51.

He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

Akhtar felt that Afridi was better in Tests than ODIs, while Latif said Afridi quit the longest format even though he was advised not to.

“I always told Shahid Afridi that you are much better Test player as compared to ODIs,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I have always believed that he was a much better bowler than a batsman.”

Latif added: “Shahid Afridi should not have left Test cricket because he had a decent record. We also advised him against quitting Test cricket but he had made up his mind about focusing on white-ball cricket.”

