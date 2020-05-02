Sachin Tendulkar includes Pakistan legend Imran Khan in special list

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic India batsman Sachin Tendulkar has included legendary Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan in his list of top five all-rounders of all time.

Imran, who is now Pakistan’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

In addition to Imran, Tendulkar also picked India’s Kapil Dev, England’s Ian Botham, New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee and the West Indies’ Malcolm Marshall.

“I grew up watching the top five all-rounders of the world. I played with one of them which is Kapil Dev. Second would be when I had gone on to my first tour to Pakistan and played against Imran Khan,” Tendulkar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected Show as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“The third was playing against Sir Richard Hadlee on my second tour to New Zealand. Then in Australia, I played against Malcolm Marshall and Ian Botham. So, these are my top five all-rounders whom I grew up watching play and later, had the opportunity to play against them.”

