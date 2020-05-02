Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has revealed that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram gave him a lot of tips and advice when he was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ coaching staff.

Akram used to be the Knight Riders’ bowling coach and Kuldeep recalled how he “was someone who had a big influence on me”.

Kuldeep’s comments come after India fast bowler Mohammed Shami admitted that he had “learnt a lot” from Akram during his time with the Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“Wasim sir used to like me a lot too. He didn’t speak much about bowling, but he prepared me a lot in terms of mentally taking on the game,” Kuldeep told the Knight Riders’ website as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He prepared me to take on different situations in different ways, and taught me how to react when batsmen put you under pressure.

“He was someone who had a big influence on me during those early years. He also has a very good sense of humour, so it was great having him around.

“When he was at KKR, I used to sit with him and pick his brain a lot. I used to sit next to him in the dugout during matches and ask questions about real-time situations. I used to ask him what he would have done in certain situations, and he would test me by asking me what my approach would have been.”

