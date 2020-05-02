Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf believes that Haider Ali needs to work on his technique as he is just a slogger right now.

Haider enjoyed a successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign this year as he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

In order for the 19-year-old to take his game to the next level, Yousuf advised him to “follow the likes of (Virat) Kohli, (Steve) Smith and Babar Azam”.

“Haider Ali plays too many shots and needs better shot selection. If he wants to improve his overall game then he needs to work on his technique,” Yousuf said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “It is easy to slog as anyone can slog. You are either successful or miss out when you are trying to smash every ball out of the park.

“Haider needs to follow the likes of (Virat) Kohli, (Steve) Smith and Babar Azam. Look where Babar has reached in three years of international cricket. He is not a slogger but a proper player, who plays proper cricket. His strike rate is above 130 and his average is 50, which is why he is the number one T20 player and top five in One-Day Internationals and Tests.

“When your technique is solid and your basics are correct, then you can perform in any format.

“I want to caution Haider Ali that you can play at a fast pace, but you need to improve your batting on a daily basis. Try to follow the example of proper players like Babar Azam. Please don’t become a falooda player or a slogger.”

