Jason Roy calls Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar a liar

Jason Roy called Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar a liar after he said the England opener broke five bats out of frustration during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Roy represented the Gladiators in eight matches and scored 233 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 33.28 and a strike-rate of 120.10.

“Very few people know that Roy broke all his bats, five to be exact, in the dressing room [in frustration]. We arranged new bats for him in Rawalpindi through the help of Ahmed Shehzad,” Omar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Responding to Omar’s comments, Roy insisted that this was not true as three of his bats “broke due to the dry weather and using them in the nets too much”.

Roy further added that he didn’t even bring five bats with him for the PSL.

“That’s not correct. 3 bats broke due to the dry weather and using them in the nets too much. I only took 3 or 4 bats over with me to Pakistan,” Roy said on Twitter.

