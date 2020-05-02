Which 2 Pakistan bowlers has Shoaib Akhtar called ‘unplayable’?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that the pace duo of Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir were “unplayable”.

Akhtar noted one of the things that made them so lethal was that their “length was very dangerous”.

He added that even though both bowlers weren’t “tearaway fast bowlers”, they “were successful and polished”.

“You can call them [Amir and Asif] the spearhead, but they weren’t big strike fast bowlers who could create an impact. However, they provided the team with consistent wickets in quick succession,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “They weren’t tearaway fast bowlers however they were successful and polished.

“I think managing them was not easy. That made them unplayable. Their length was very dangerous, and the way they used the length to trap batsmen was great.”

