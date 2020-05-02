Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has revealed that T20 captain Babar Azam would be among his dream opening partners.

Explaining why he chose Azam, Hafeez said it was because of the “ease with which he bats, through his good technique, makes things comfortable for the batsman at the other end”.

The 25-year-old recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was the highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Karachi Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

In addition to Azam, Hafeez also picked Australia’s David Warner and India’s Rohit Sharma as the batsmen he would want to open the batting with.

“There are many brilliant cricketers playing around the world. As an entertainer and as a player, I’m a fan of many players,” Hafeez said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “If I was picking one from Pakistan, it would be Babar Azam. The ease with which he bats, through his good technique, makes things comfortable for the batsman at the other end.

“Globally, it’s difficult to answer that question because there are many great names going around. Although, I would pick Rohit Sharma and David Warner as the two players I would like to open the innings with.”

