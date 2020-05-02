Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of treating his brother differently after Umar was given a three-year ban.

Umar was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, Kamran noted that other players found guilty of similar offences previously were given much shorter bans and called Umar’s three-year ban from all forms of cricket “extremely harsh”.

“We are shocked at the three-year ban. The punishment handed to Umar Akmal is extremely harsh but we are waiting for the detailed verdict,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “There are precedents of much shorter bans on similar violations in the past. We are at a loss to understand why Umar Akmal has been treated differently.”

Kamran also indicated that Umar will lodge an appeal against his lengthy ban.

“We will definitely exercise our right to appeal and go to every platform to seek justice,” he said.

