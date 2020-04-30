Which Pakistan player called Umar Akmal a jackass?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has called batsman Umar Akmal a jackass after he was banned from all forms of cricket for three years.

Akmal was banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Ramiz noted that Akmal made “it to the list of idiots” as a result of his actions.

So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match fixing. Behind bars is where such jack asses belong! Otherwise brave for more!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) April 27, 2020

“So Umar Akmal officially makes it to the list of idiots! Banned for 3 years. What a waste of a talent! It’s high time that Pakistan moved towards passing a legislative law against match-fixing. Behind bars is where such jackasses belong! Otherwise brace for more!” Ramiz said on Twitter.

