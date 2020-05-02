Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has accused former Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur of not treating his brother Umar properly and failing to give him enough support.

Kamran’s comments come after Umar was banned for three years by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that Umar was “dealt a very raw deal by the previous management”.

“It has been a difficult time for us as a family with not just Covid-19 but with the situation around Umar. He can never be what the media says he did,” Kamran was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “He may have reported late, but the PCB should deal with him like anyone else. There are precedents of much shorter bans on similar violations in the past. We are at a loss to understand why Umar has been treated differently.

“Cricket is our bread and butter. He has been dealt a very raw deal by the previous management [led by Mickey Arthur] as well. He needs a bit more support.”

