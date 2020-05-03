Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes that veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez “does not get enough credit”.

Akhtar feels that Hafeez was not given enough recognition for his bowling skills as “his contribution was taken as a stock bowler, not as a match-winner”.

The 44-year-old added that Hafeez has “played great cricket for the last 10 to 15 years”.

“I think Hafeez’s contributions for Pakistan are plenty. However, he does not get enough credit for his work. If you look at ODIs and T20s, he wasn’t used much in Tests, whenever Pakistan used to get into a tight corner they called on Hafeez to step up. This was true particularly in terms of bowling,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“His contribution was taken as a stock bowler, not as a match-winner. Even when he took wickets, he was suddenly changed. They thanked him for the wicket and asked him to step aside. I don’t think they did justice to Hafeez. I think Hafeez has done really well for himself both off and on the field. He has played great cricket for the last 10 to 15 years.

“Hafeez has always been a utility cricketer. He was an over-thinker first, then he became a bowler, then he became a batsman and then he did justice to his batting as well. If you see his timing, it was great. He could time the ball very well. Hafeez could have accomplished much bigger things if he didn’t overthink it too much.”

