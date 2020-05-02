Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh has called former Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq a “world-class bowler and a match-winner”.

Harbhajan, who included Saqlain in his list of favorite off-spinners of all time, admitted that “no one could pick his doosra at that time”.

He added that Saqlain had a knack of bowling between the 45th and 50th over and used to win matches for Pakistan by taking one or two key wickets.

In addition to Saqlain, Harbhajan also picked Australia’s Nathan Lyon, England’s Graeme Swann, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan and India’s Ravichandran Ashwin.

“My favourite off-spinner right now is Nathan Lyon, so he would be there,” Harbhajan said during an Instagram live session with India opener Rohit Sharma as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “I loved watching Graeme Swann because of his consistent length. [Muttiah] Muralitharan would be number one on the list.

“Also, Saqlain was a world-class bowler and a match-winner. No one could pick his doosra at that time. He was someone who used to bowl between the 45th and 50th over and win the match for his team by picking one or two crucial wickets.

“Then our [Ravichandran] Ashwin would be there. There is not a better spinner than him in India right now.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Harbhajan Singh reveals which Pakistan batsman troubled him a lot and made him cry

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...