Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf revealed that even when opener Fakhar Zaman was playing superb cricket, he advised him to work on his technique as it would come back to haunt him in the future.

Yousuf recalled how criticising Zaman’s technique after he scored a sensational century in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India “was like committing suicide”.

Zaman has struggled as of late as he failed to impress in the 2019 World Cup and the few games he represented Pakistan in after that.

In fact, he has not played international cricket since November last year.

“Criticising Fakhar Zaman’s technique when he scored a hundred against India in 2017 Champions Trophy final was like committing suicide. But even then, after Pakistan won the Champions Trophy, I said it on live television that if he doesn’t improve his technique then he will get stuck in future. Now look at him, he is stuck and is yet to show any improvement,” Yousuf said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

